Taapsee Pannu splashes big bucks on new luxury apartment in Goregaon West; check out price here

According to property registration records examined by Square Yards, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu along with her sister Shagun Pannu has acquired an apartment in Mumbai valued at Rs 4.33 crore. The apartment, situated in Goregaon West, covers a carpet area of 1,390 square feet, with a total built-up space measuring 1,669 square feet, as per the documents.

Based on the IGR property registration records examined by Square Yards, the apartment is part of a ready-to-move-in residential complex called Imperial Heights. The purchase includes two parking spots, and the actress paid a stamp duty amounting to Rs 21.65 lakh. The deal was officially recorded on May 15, 2025, according to the documents.

According to data intelligence from Square Yards, Imperial Heights saw 47 property transactions between April 2024 and March 2025, with a combined transaction value of Rs 168 crore recorded with the IGR. The current average price per square foot in the project is approximately Rs 32,170.

Situated strategically between major commercial hubs like Andheri and Malad, Goregaon West provides excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban railway network.

This accessibility makes it an attractive location for both professionals and businesses. The neighborhood has developed into a prominent commercial and residential area, featuring a dynamic blend of office spaces, IT parks, co-working centers, retail outlets, and shopping malls.

On another note, Taapsee Pannu is a renowned Indian actress celebrated for her impactful performances across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema.

Starting her career as a model, she made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, later gaining recognition for her roles in Tamil and Hindi movies. Some of her notable films include Pink, Mulk, Badla, and Thappad.

