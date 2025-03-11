POLL RESULTS: Fans have voted for their favorite Emraan Hashmi movie and it’s not Jannat; can you guess?

Emraan Hashmi's films hold a special place in the hearts of his fans. From gripping dramas like Awarapan to iconic romances like Jannat, his movies have made a lasting impact. When fans voted for their most beloved film, Awarapan emerged as the undisputed favorite!

On March 9, we conducted a poll inviting our readers to vote for their favorite Emraan Hashmi movie. Participants had five options to choose from: Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Gangster, Awarapan, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

After several days of voting, the results are finally in, and Awarapan has emerged as the most beloved Emraan Hashmi film, securing a decisive victory. Directed by Mohit Suri, the 2007 action-thriller garnered an overwhelming 65.28% of the total votes, reaffirming its status as a fan favorite.

Surprisingly, despite its immense popularity, Jannat, known for its gripping storyline and memorable music, claimed the second spot with 22.22% of the votes. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, featuring an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, secured 9.72%, reflecting its strong yet comparatively lower fan following.

Meanwhile, Gangster and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, despite being notable films in Hashmi's filmography, failed to make a significant impact in the poll.

Both movies received only 1.39% of the total votes, indicating that while they hold a place in fans' hearts, they did not match the lasting appeal of Awarapan and Jannat.

Talking about the winner, Awarapan (2007) is a Bollywood action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in a career-defining role, alongside Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana.

With a gripping storyline, it follows a loyal hitman, Shivam (Emraan), who works for a gangster but undergoes a transformation when he is assigned to watch over a girl held captive. The film's intense themes of redemption and sacrifice, combined with a soulful soundtrack composed by Pritam, made it a cult favorite.