9 best Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai dialogues that prove magic lies in the writing

Among many popular characters of Ajay Devgn, Sultan Mirza from Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai holds a special fan base. Be it Sultan Mirza’s dialogues, mannerisms, or style statements, they all became so popular among the masses. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, dialogues went on to become the rage among the fans.

The movie stars Emraan Hashmi as Shoaib, the new rising force against Ajay Devgn’s character. Besides the two leads, the gangster drama also stars Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, and others in pivotal roles. The crime drama boasts clap-trap one-liners, a larger-than-life presentation, and a compelling narrative with impressive performances. Here's revisiting Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai dialogues that still give us goosebumps.

9 best Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dialogues

1. Bas Dua Mein Yaad Rakhna

This one-liner from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai is very popular among the masses. The Sultan Mirza dialogue acts as a catchphrase among the different situations in the movie. It simply means that remember me in your prayers.

Ajay Devgn used this catchphrase with his signature ‘Salaam’ in his hands. It has become one of the most popular traits of Sultan Mirza's character.

2. Hamari tasveerein kheench ke apni dukaan mein laga lena ... kabhi zaroorat padhe, toh dono mein se ek bhagwan chun lena

This is another clap-worthy Sultan Mirza dialogue from the Milan Luthria film. The dialogue comes when Ajay Devgn’s character visits the shop of Shoaib Khan (Emraan Hashmi) and counters with ACP Angel Wilson (Randeep Hooda). While advising Shoaib's father, Sultan asks him to put pictures of him and Wilson in the shop and says to choose one god when he's in need.

3. Mushkil toh yeh hai ki main abhi theek tarah se bigda bhi nahi ... aur tumne sudhaarna shuru kar diya

This is Emraan Hashmi's dialogue from the gangster drama. It comes when Mumtaz (Prachi Desai) asks her boyfriend Shoaib to improve and leave all the wrongdoings. Shoaib tells her that the thing is, he has not yet turned into a bad person, and she has already started asking for improvements.

4. Jurm ke raaste kitne bhi makhmali kyun na hoon ... khatam toh jail ke kambal mein hi hote hai

This is a wise one-liner written for ACP Angel Wilson. Randeep Hooda mouthed this Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai dialogue, which means that no matter how smooth the paths of crimes are, they end up in the blankets of jail.

5. Main un cheezon ki smuggling karta hoon, jinki ijaazat sarkar nahi deti ... un cheezon ki nahi, jinki ijaazat zameer nahi deta

This is the Sultan Mirza dialogue that proves that he has a heart of gold. Though he is an underworld don, he never believed in smuggling drugs.

Ajay Devgn delivered these lines with such finesse that it became a popular dialogue in the movie. The dialogue says, “I smuggle those things which the government doesn't allow, not the things which my conscience doesn't permit.”

6. Zindagi ho toh smuggler jaisi ... sari duniya raakh ki tarah neeche aur khud dhuen ke tarah upar

This is spoken by Emraan Hashmi in the movie when his character is hanging out with his friends on a terrace. While holding a cigarette in his hands, the character draws a comparison between the cigar and the lives of smugglers. Shoaib says that life should be like smugglers; the whole world is like ash below, and we are the smoke above.

7. Joh apni maa ki izzat nahi karte ... main unka baap bankar aata hoon

This is another Sultan Mirza dialogue that rests with the audience for a long time. The Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai dialogue comes when the Sultan encounters a man who threatens his own mother and is told to throw her away once he is out of jail.

Sultan beats him in a washroom and mouths the dialogue that those who don't respect their mother, he appears to them as their father. This one-liner shows that the Sultan was a messiah for the poor people and always ready to help them out in any case.

8. Sahi aur Galat ke beech chunana aasaan hota hai sir, do galat logon ke beech chunana bahut mushkil

This is Randeep Hooda's dialogue when he told his senior about being in a dilemma while choosing between two wrong people - Sultan Mirza and Shoaib Khan. He said it's easy to choose between right and wrong but very difficult to decide between two wrong people.

9. Tumhari baat ka jawab de diya ... toh tumhara sawaal bura maan jayega

This is a kind of catchphrase for Shoaib Khan's character when he speaks like if we did this, the other thing would feel bad. In this particular dialogue, he replies to his girlfriend Mumtaz, who is crying out of fear in the climax and saying that she feels that she doesn't know him at all. Who is he? To which Shoaib replies, “If I answer you, the question will feel bad.”

That's all! There are many such dialogues in the movie that elevate the fun of watching the swag of the leads and a larger-than-life story set in the times of Mumbai's underworld. For the uninitiated, Rajat Arora has written all these dialogues that live rent-free with us even after so many years.

