POLL: Which Emraan Hashmi film stole your heart and became forever favorite? Awarapan to Jannat; VOTE

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most beloved actors in the industry, known for his impactful performances. With a huge fan base that cherishes his work, it's time to show your love!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Mar 09, 2025  |  04:59 PM IST |  2.7K
POLL: Which Emraan Hashmi film stole your heart and became forever favorite? Awarapa to Jannat; VOTE
Picture Courtesy: Emraan Hashmi Instagram/X Fan page

Pinkvilla is conducting an exciting poll to find out which Emraan Hashmi movie holds a special place in fans' hearts. From intense dramas like Awarapan to unforgettable romances like Jannat, his films have left a lasting impact. Vote now and let us know which movie stayed with you forever!

Which Emraan Hashmi film stole your heart and became forever favorite?
POLL: King of intense romance and thrillers, Which Emraan Hashmi film stole your heart and became forever favorite? Vote now!
Jannat
Hamari Adhuri Kahani
Gangster
Awarapan
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

1. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) is a crime drama set in the 1970s, depicting the rise of gangster Sultan Mirza (Ajay Devgn) and his ambitious protégé, Shoaib Khan (Emraan Hashmi). As power shifts, betrayal and violence take center stage, shaping Mumbai’s underworld. The film blends action, drama, and nostalgia.

Advertisement

2. Jannat

Jannat (2008) is a crime-romance drama starring Emraan Hashmi as Arjun, a small-time gambler who rises in the world of illegal cricket betting. His love for Zoya (Sonal Chauhan) conflicts with his dangerous ambitions, leading to intense consequences. The film blends love, crime, and tragedy, with a memorable soundtrack.

3. Gangster

Gangster (2006) is a romantic crime drama starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja. The film follows Simran, caught in a love triangle between a gangster, Daya, and a kindhearted singer, Akash. As love, betrayal, and crime intertwine, Simran faces heartbreaking choices. The film’s music became a huge hit.

Advertisement

4. Awarapan 

Awarapan (2007) is an action-packed romantic thriller starring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, a brooding gangster with a painful past. Sent to watch over his boss’s captive mistress, he embarks on a journey of love, redemption, and sacrifice. The film’s intense emotions, gripping storyline, and soulful music made it a cult favorite.

5. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015) is an emotional romantic drama starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Rajkummar Rao. It follows Vasudha, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage, who finds love with hotel magnate Aarav. Their love story, marked by pain, sacrifice, and destiny, is deeply emotional, with a soulful soundtrack.

Also Read

Race 4: Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane to play villain in Saif Ali Khan-led action thriller? Here's what we know

About The Author
Rajni Singh

With 4 years of experience in entertainment journalism and a postgrad degree in broadcast journalism...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles