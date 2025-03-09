POLL: Which Emraan Hashmi film stole your heart and became forever favorite? Awarapan to Jannat; VOTE
Emraan Hashmi is one of the most beloved actors in the industry, known for his impactful performances. With a huge fan base that cherishes his work, it's time to show your love!
Pinkvilla is conducting an exciting poll to find out which Emraan Hashmi movie holds a special place in fans' hearts. From intense dramas like Awarapan to unforgettable romances like Jannat, his films have left a lasting impact. Vote now and let us know which movie stayed with you forever!
1. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) is a crime drama set in the 1970s, depicting the rise of gangster Sultan Mirza (Ajay Devgn) and his ambitious protégé, Shoaib Khan (Emraan Hashmi). As power shifts, betrayal and violence take center stage, shaping Mumbai’s underworld. The film blends action, drama, and nostalgia.
2. Jannat
Jannat (2008) is a crime-romance drama starring Emraan Hashmi as Arjun, a small-time gambler who rises in the world of illegal cricket betting. His love for Zoya (Sonal Chauhan) conflicts with his dangerous ambitions, leading to intense consequences. The film blends love, crime, and tragedy, with a memorable soundtrack.
3. Gangster
Gangster (2006) is a romantic crime drama starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja. The film follows Simran, caught in a love triangle between a gangster, Daya, and a kindhearted singer, Akash. As love, betrayal, and crime intertwine, Simran faces heartbreaking choices. The film’s music became a huge hit.
4. Awarapan
Awarapan (2007) is an action-packed romantic thriller starring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, a brooding gangster with a painful past. Sent to watch over his boss’s captive mistress, he embarks on a journey of love, redemption, and sacrifice. The film’s intense emotions, gripping storyline, and soulful music made it a cult favorite.
5. Hamari Adhuri Kahani
Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015) is an emotional romantic drama starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Rajkummar Rao. It follows Vasudha, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage, who finds love with hotel magnate Aarav. Their love story, marked by pain, sacrifice, and destiny, is deeply emotional, with a soulful soundtrack.
Race 4: Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane to play villain in Saif Ali Khan-led action thriller? Here's what we know