Box Office: After Sanam Teri Kasam's BLOCKBUSTER re-run, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan and Jannat eye big theatrical re-releases

Bollywood has presented several re-releases of old movies in recent times. Last year, films like Laila Majnu, Tumbbad, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Karan Arjun made their respective comebacks on the big screens. This year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continued the trend followed by Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Now, we have Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam. While the 2018 magnum opus will remain an underperformer this time, the 2016 tragic romance is enjoying its blockbuster re-run. Now, all eyes are on the re-releases of Awarapan and Jannat.

Bollywood To Welcome Awarapan And Jannat Re-Releases

That's right! Emraan Hashmi from his iconic 2000s era will be back in theaters soon. The decision to bring Awarapan and Jannat in cinemas again is a cherry on cake in the trend of re-releasing old movies. Fans miss Hashmi's old movies when the actor was ruling Bollywood, irrespective of how his movies performed at the box office.

While Awarapan was a disaster, Jannat emerged as a superhit movie back then. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, the 2007 action crime film grossed Rs 7.75 crore net in India during its original release. On the other hand, the 2008 romantic crime movie, headlined by Emraan and Sonal Chauhan, earned Rs 30 crore net gross in India at the end of its theatrical run.

Awarapan can change its fate this time, just like Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam have had in their second innings. Jannat is not a film, it is an emotion for many. The superhit movie can be a successful venture this time as well, provided there is a huge hype among cinegoers to watch Emraan Hashmi on the big screens again.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Blockbuster Performance In Second Innings

Meanwhile, Sanam Teri Kasam, which originally hit the screens in 2016, made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. Initially, a flop grosser is all set to become a hit in its re-release. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer will cross Rs 20 crore in five days. Special mention to the fact that it surpassed the lifetime collections of its original release in just two days of its re-run.

Have you watched these movies in theaters? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.