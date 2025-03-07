Shahid Kapoor’s Deva co-star Pooja Hegde credits him for great ‘therapy session’; find out what he did

For someone as reserved as Pooja Hegde, it takes time to open up to her co-stars. However, she formed a strong bond with her co-star from her latest film. The actress kicked off the year with Deva, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Recently, Pooja spoke about her connection with Kapoor, revealing that they often went on long car rides while promoting the film. During these rides, Kapoor shared his industry experiences with her, which she described as being as insightful as a therapy session.

In a conversation with ETimes, Pooja Hegde spoke about her bond with Shahid Kapoor, sharing that she spent a significant amount of time with him beyond Deva's shoot, especially during its promotions. She recalled taking multiple car rides with him while traveling for promotional events, during which he offered her valuable advice.

The actress mentioned that Kapoor was generous in sharing his wisdom and experiences from his journey in the industry. Reflecting on their conversations, she humorously likened them to a therapy session, appreciating the insights he provided based on his extensive career as an actor.

In a previous conversation with Etimes, the actress reflected on her journey in the film industry, emphasizing that she has built her career independently.

She pointed out that for outsiders, success is not only dependent on audience reception but also on whether the industry itself provides opportunities. Since she does not have a backing that guarantees future projects, every film holds significant importance for her.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress further noted that her career has been shaped by constant effort and perseverance. According to her, each film has played a crucial role in her growth, as every project has the potential to either elevate or hinder one's progress.

She stressed the importance of resilience, stating that pushing forward after setbacks is essential to securing new opportunities, and she never takes her work for granted.

Deva is a 2025 Hindi-language crime thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre, a Mumbai police officer who suffers partial memory loss after an accident while investigating his friend ACP Rohan D'Silva's murder.

As Dev retraces his steps, he uncovers unsettling truths about his own involvement in the crime. Pooja Hegde plays a pivotal role, with Pavail Gulati portraying ACP Rohan D'Silva