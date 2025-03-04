POLL RESULTS: Fans pick their favorite Sidharth Malhotra role and it's not Shershaah's Vikram Batra; can you guess?

Sidharth Malhotra has captivated audiences with his versatility and impactful performances over the years. From playing a romantic hero to intense action-packed characters, he has built an impressive filmography that resonates with fans. To celebrate his remarkable journey, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking fans which Sidharth Malhotra role left an indelible mark on their minds. The results are in, and here’s how his most iconic performances fared in the poll.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on March 2 to determine which Sidharth Malhotra role left the most lasting impact on fans. The options included Abhimanyu Singh in Student of the Year, Nikhil Bharadwaj in Hasee Toh Phasee, Guru Divekar in Ek Villain, Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah and Amandeep Ajitpal Singh in Mission Majnu. Fans had two days to cast their votes, and the results are now in.

Nikhil Bharadwaj from Hasee Toh Phasee emerged as the winner, securing 46.67% of the votes. Close behind, Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah received 40%. Guru Divekar in Ek Villain ranked third with 13.33% of the votes. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Singh in Student of the Year, and Amandeep Ajitpal Singh in Mission Majnu did not receive any votes.

Sidharth's portrayal of Nikhil Bharadwaj in Hasee Toh Phasee remains one of his most cherished performances, as reflected in the recent fan poll. He brought warmth and sincerity to the role of Nikhil Bharadwaj, a well-meaning yet indecisive man caught between responsibility and love.

Tasked with looking after his fiancée's eccentric sister Meeta (Parineeti Chopra), he unexpectedly develops a deep bond with her, leading to a heartfelt journey of self-discovery. His effortless charm and natural chemistry with Parineeti Chopra made Nikhil a relatable and endearing character.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, also starring Kiara Advani, left a lasting impact. In this war drama, he brings to life the story of the Kargil hero, who was martyred in action.

His performance captured the dedication, intensity, and emotional depth of the character, making it one of his most celebrated roles. With powerful dialogue delivery and a compelling screen presence, he delivered a fan-favorite performance that resonated deeply with audiences.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!