Sidharth Malhotra’s caring gesture for pregnant wife Kiara Advani as they arrive in Delhi proves he is greenest flag: WATCH

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared that they were all set for a new chapter in their lives. They announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple arrived in Delhi today, March 2, 2025. Sidharth’s caring gesture for his pregnant wife just proved once again that he is the greenest flag.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the exit of the Delhi airport as they sat in their car. Sid stood outside Kiara’s door till the time she settled inside comfortably.

Talking about their outfits, Kiara wore a beautiful dress with a floral print and a short denim jacket. Sidharth looked dapper in a white t-shirt and jeans with a brown jacket.

Watch Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s video from Delhi airport here!

Netizens gushed over Sidharth Malhotra’s care for Kiara Advani and showered the couple with love in the comments section of the video. One person said, “Now he will be more protective of Kiara,” while another wrote, “sidddd is so loving caring n hes so happyyy Godblesss him n baby.”

A user stated, “He is a gentleman and future best dad,” and another shared, “He is always so polite love that about him.” A comment read, “Can't wait for Baby Malhotra.” Many others conveyed their love with red heart emojis.

On February 28, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a joint post on Instagram in which they announced their pregnancy. The post had a picture in which Kiara’s hands were seen kept over her husband’s. They were holding a cute pair of white knitted baby socks.

The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet, folded hands emoji).” Have a look at the announcement!

The couple received a lot of love and wishes from the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar, and many more extended their congratulations.