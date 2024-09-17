7 movies like Ek Villain that showcase tales of love and revenge

Movies like Ek Villain often blend intense drama with dark romance and thrilling action. These films typically revolve around a protagonist entangled in a complex love story that takes a sinister turn. Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri, features a captivating narrative where a seemingly ruthless villain (played by Riteish Deshmukh) hides a troubled past, leading to a gripping confrontation with a hero (played by Sidharth Malhotra) seeking justice.

With its mix of emotional depth, high-octane action, and a dark, compelling storyline, such films keep audiences engaged through their exploration of love, revenge, and redemption. Let’s check out some more movies like Ek Villain here:

7 movies like Ek Villain that will keep you glued to the screens:

Malang

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Disha Patani, Elli Avram

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

Malang is an action-packed romantic thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The film revolves around Advait (played by Aditya Roy Kapur), a young man seeking revenge, and Sara (Disha Patani), a carefree woman who shares a deep connection with him. Their love story takes a dark turn, leading Advait on a violent rampage.

Anil Kapoor portrays a corrupt cop, and Kunal Kemmu plays a pivotal role in this intense tale of love, revenge, and redemption. Malang is known for its gripping plot, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, making it a thrilling cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Badlapur

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Zee5

Badlapur is a dark revenge thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film follows Raghu (played by Varun Dhawan), whose life is shattered when his wife and son are killed during a bank robbery. Seeking vengeance, Raghu patiently waits for years until one of the criminals, Liak (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), is released from prison.

The story explores the consequences of revenge, moral dilemmas, and the dark side of human nature. With powerful performances, especially by Dhawan and Siddiqui, Badlapur stands out as an intense, gritty film that questions the cost of seeking justice.

Rocky Handsome

Cast: John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Shruti Haasan, Diya Chalwad

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

Rocky Handsome is an action thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film stars John Abraham as Rocky, a reclusive pawn shop owner with a mysterious past. His only connection to the world is his neighbor, an eight-year-old girl named Naomi. When Naomi is kidnapped by a drug cartel, Rocky embarks on a violent mission to rescue her, unleashing his deadly skills.

Advertisement

The film, known for its high-octane action sequences and emotional core, is an adaptation of the Korean film The Man from Nowhere. John Abraham's intense performance and well-choreographed fight scenes drive this gritty, action-packed movie.

Table No. 21

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Paresh Rawal, Tina Desai, Dhruv Ganesh

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Adventure

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Zee5

Table No. 21 is a suspense thriller directed by Aditya Datt. The film stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Desai as a couple, Vivaan and Siya, who win an all-expenses-paid trip to Fiji. While there, they are invited to participate in a mysterious game show hosted by the enigmatic Mr. Khan (Paresh Rawal).

The couple initially enjoys the game, but things quickly take a dark and dangerous turn as the questions become life-threatening. The film explores themes of morality, revenge, and human nature, with unexpected twists and a gripping climax, making it a thought-provoking thriller.

Advertisement

Roy

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Shibani Akhtar

IMDb Rating: 3.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: YouTube

Roy is a romantic drama directed by Vikramjit Singh. The film features Arjun Rampal as Kabir, a successful filmmaker, who is working on his latest movie inspired by the life of a mysterious art thief, Roy (played by Ranbir Kapoor). As Kabir becomes romantically involved with Ayesha (played by Jacqueline Fernandez), a fellow filmmaker, he struggles to separate fiction from reality.

Meanwhile, Roy's storyline runs parallel, blurring the lines between the two narratives. Roy is known for its stylish cinematography, complex narrative structure, and soulful music, with the film offering a mix of romance, intrigue, and introspection.

Tadap

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Disney Hotstar

Tadap is a romantic action drama directed by Milan Luthria. The film stars Ahan Shetty in his debut role, alongside Tara Sutaria. It follows the story of Ishana (Shetty), a young man who falls deeply in love with a woman named Ramisa (Sutaria). Despite their intense romance, their relationship faces numerous challenges, particularly due to family conflicts and societal pressures.

Advertisement

As their love story unfolds, it becomes a tale of passion, heartbreak, and resilience. The film is noted for its emotional depth, striking visuals, and impactful performances, making it a compelling addition to the romantic drama genre.

Agent Vinod

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan, Prem Chopra, Ram Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Agent Vinod is a spy action thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the titular character, Agent Vinod, a suave and skilled secret agent working for the Indian intelligence agency. The plot follows Agent Vinod as he embarks on a high-stakes mission to uncover a global conspiracy involving weapons and terrorism.

Alongside him is his love interest, played by Kareena Kapoor. The film is characterized by its stylish presentation, fast-paced action sequences, and a gripping narrative. With its blend of espionage, romance, and suspense, Agent Vinod offers an engaging cinematic experience.

So, which one of the above-mentioned is your favorite movie? Do let us know and for more updates stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar left mid-dinner with guests waiting till 11 PM, recalls Vivek Oberoi: ‘We thought he was just going to…’