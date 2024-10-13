Pooja Hegde Birthday: When Salman Khan started calling Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Ma'am for THIS reason

Pooja Hegde is one of the most loved actresses who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. The actress celebrates her 34th birthday today. On this occasion, let's revisit her old interview, in which she revealed that she once called her co-star Salman Khan "Bhai" on their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's set. When Salman Khan asked her to call him by name, she began calling him sir, and in return, he called her "ma'am."

Pooja Hegde was born on October 13, 1990, and began her career in showbiz through beauty pageants. She was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she played the lead role opposite Salman Khan. It was one of the biggest milestones in her career. During the promotions for their film, she often mentioned how she had a wonderful experience working with the superstar in the film.

Fans praised the chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja in the film. However, in an interview with News18 Showsha, she recalled that when she first met the actor for the film, she called him "Bhai."

Recalling the incident, Pooja said, "In the beginning, when I had just met him, I called him bhai. That's because everyone calls him that. But it's a very natural tendency to call him bhai as the whole world calls him so."

She added that even in the film, other characters address him as 'bhaijaan.' So, they used a comic angle in the film where her character makes a similar mistake of calling him ‘bhai’ even when she doesn't want to and the audience found it funny.

Advertisement

Hegde was further asked about the Tiger 3 actor's reaction to the incident. In her response, Pooja shared that initially, the actor said she could call him Salman, but the actress wasn't comfortable with it. She revealed, "At one point, I called him Salman sir, but he started calling me ma'am. I told him not to do that. Now, we've settled at SK."

For the uninitiated, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was directed by Farhad Samji and released on April 21, 2023. It also starred Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and more in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Singham Again x Dabangg: Salman Khan agreed to his Chulbul Pandey cameo in Ajay Devgn-led biggie without asking anything? REPORT