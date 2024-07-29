Pratibha Ranta wants to work with THIS filmmaker after Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kiran Rao

Young actress Pratibha Ranta left a huge impression on the audience with her performance in Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers like Kiran Rao and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film and the web series, respectively, and received accolades.

However, it's just the beginning of her career, and Pratibha looks forward to getting better by working under the direction of one of the most adored directors.

Pratibha Ranta wants to work with Imtiaz Ali

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Pratibha Ranta was asked about one filmmaker with whom she wants to work in the future, the actress immediately replied and said, Imtiaz Ali. Well, considering the filmography of Imtiaz and the kind of place his films Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, and Amar Singh Chamkila have created in the hearts of people, we have no doubt why every young actor would want to work with him.

However, when it comes to taking the name of an actor, the Laapataa Ladies actress doesn't believe in being picky and said she's open to working with all the actors.

Pratibha on what she learned from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kiran Rao

Pratibha Ranta also opened up about one thing she learned from her Heeramandi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Laapataa Ladies director, Kiran Rao. Talking about Kiran Rao, she said "attention to detailing" and said "passion" about SLB.

Advertisement

Earlier in April, Pratibha told Zoom in an interview that both Kiran and SLB’s imaginations are different from each other, and it's a huge experience to have matched them. She also shared the difference between the two filmmakers. She said that Sanjay's vision is larger than life because it has opulent sets and mammoth stories, while Kiran is "closer home" and is more realistic and relatable.

Pratibha Ranta's work front

Pratibha Ranta played the character named Jaya in Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies, which received a warm response from the audience, especially after its OTT release. The social media was flooded with memes about Jaya's character and her dialogues.

In Heeramandi, she played the role of Shama, who was the daughter of Waheeda, played by Sanjeeda Sheikh. The actress has yet to announce her next project, and fans are looking forward to it.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bollywood updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: THIS actress was shortlisted for Pratibha Ranta’s role in Kiran Rao’s directorial; reveals Aamir Khan took her audition