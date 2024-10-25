Priyanka Chopra enjoying cozy fireside moments with hubby Nick Jonas is a gentle reminder that winter is coming

After a whirlwind trip to India that left her fans buzzing with excitement, Priyanka Chopra is now savoring some well-deserved downtime with husband Nick Jonas. Having attended several high-profile events, she returned home and treated her followers to a glimpse of her perfect fireside retreat. Sharing a cozy moment by the fire, the actress posted a video on social media, giving everyone major date night inspiration. It's also a subtle reminder that winter is on its way, bringing cozy moments and warmth by the fire.

On October 25, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a heartwarming video featuring a serene fireside scene. Tagging her husband, singer Nick Jonas, she added a sweetheart emoji to the post, giving fans a glimpse of their cozy time together.

The short clip speaks volumes, showcasing the couple’s intimate and relaxed moment, which left everyone in awe. Her fireside time with Nick is the epitome of a dreamy date night, making it the perfect inspiration for couples everywhere.

In an interview with Forbes India, the Bluff actress reflected on her journey working in both Bollywood and Hollywood. While discussing the differences between the two industries, she explained that the core elements of filmmaking remain consistent across the globe, involving scripts, assistant directors, and producers.

However, PeeCee highlighted the cultural distinctions, noting that Hollywood operates with greater organization and involves extensive paperwork. She described how one often receives numerous emails before a shoot and that schedules can be quite precise, dictated by specific wrap times.

In contrast, Bollywood, according to her, leans more on improvisation and resourcefulness, often relying on 'jugaad' to get things done. She added that this more relaxed, almost romantic, approach reflects the nature of the country itself.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in the American romantic comedy Love Again. Currently, she’s immersed in filming for the highly anticipated second season of her action-spy series, Citadel.

Alongside Citadel, she has two major projects in the works: The Bluff and Heads of State, both of which promise to showcase her versatile talent in new and exciting roles.

