Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to her husband Nick Jonas as his movie The Good Half starts streaming on Hulu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s husband might be a popular name in the music space in America but he has also featured in several movies in his career. An active theatre artist with several Broadway Concerts to his credit, Nick is currently entertaining the audience with his American drama film, The Good Half. As the movie finally made its OTT debut, his excited wife took to social media to spread the word.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra reposted the poster of Nick Jonas' latest movie, The Good Half. The global sensation tagged her husband and Hulu on the post making everyone aware that his movie has finally started streaming on the OTT platform.

Months ago, when the trailer of the movie was dropped, PeeCee took to her social media to give a lovely shoutout to her husband and the team of the movie. In her post, she penned, “Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one. The Good Half coming to theatres near you on August 16!”

For those unknown, The Good Half marks the first leading role of Nick Jonas. Helmed by Robert Schwartzman, the American drama film also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2023, and was released in the United States on July 23, 2024.

As for Priyanka, she is currently busy shooting for the second season of Citadel. While working on the TV series, she took to social media to reflect on the journey that started even before she was married to her loving husband.

In the emotional post, the Bajirao Mastani actress noted, “I was brought onto the journey of Citadel early 2018 by @jennifersalke before I was even married. Feels like so long ago! But I’ll never forget being mesmerized by the ambition of the show. To actually connect the world together through storytelling.”

She further expressed, “Now, to finally see the world of Citadel, expanding as originally conceptualized so many years ago, is so gratifying. To have such talented filmmakers from around the world create stories that are global but also local and at the same time interconnected, is very cool.. I’m so grateful to be on this journey with all the incredible cast and crew from around the world.. here’s to much more to come.”

PC will also be seen in Heads of State followed by The Bluff.

