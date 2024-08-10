Priyanka Chopra’s ‘last day energy’ on The Bluff sets is all of us on weekends; WATCH how she celebrates going back home

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most versatile actresses, has carved a niche for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Currently, she is shooting her next movie, The Bluff, in Australia and frequently gives fans a peek into the filming process by sharing behind-the-scenes moments. Now, after a long schedule, Chopra will be heading back home, with August 10, 2024 marking her last day on set. Her energy and celebrations are totally relatable for all of us on weekends.

In a video, The Citadel actress is seen enjoying her last day on The Bluff set while wearing a skincare sheet mask. She adds, "Yes, this is my morning mask, no judgment. Last day at The Bluff today—exciting stuff—and going back home tomorrow. Yay!"

Recently, Chopra posted a video of herself traveling in her car, looking as radiant as ever in a beige and white-striped top. The Sky Is Pink actress wore a nude makeup look, accessorized with gold jewelry, and styled her hair in a ponytail. Focusing the camera on her eyes, PeeCee asked, "New eye color for Citadel; what do you think?"

Recent reports indicate that the Amazon MGM series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has added exciting new cast members for its second season. The newcomers include Michael Trucco, Merle Dandridge, and Rahul Kohli. Dandridge, an award-winning singer and actress, was born in Japan and raised in Nebraska. She recently earned acclaim for her role in A Little Night Music at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Kohli, originally from London, is well-known for his role in the CW series iZOMBIE, which enjoyed a successful five-season run. He has also appeared in several of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix projects, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Midnight Club, and most recently, The Fall of the House of Usher and Death and Other Details for Hulu.

It was previously announced that production for the second season will start this year, with Joe Russo directing. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville will be returning to their roles. With preparations seemingly underway, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season.