Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha turns doctor for ‘bua’ Riddhima and we just can’t help looking at the cutest POST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha is already a star and keeps social media obsessed with her cute pictures. Whenever she steps out, the little one’s adorable glimpse leaves fans’ hearts melting and now most recently, the loving 'bua' Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a rare photo with her ‘popsicle’ that is enough to melt your hearts.

Today, on November 15, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo with her niece, Raha. In the cutesy picture posted, we can see the little munchkin wearing a blue cap and a mask. She is seen facing her back against the camera, yet one could make out from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s happy expressions about the little one’s cute antics. Sahni is seen sitting on the couch, captured in a candid moment, while she converses with the little one.

Sharing the adorable post, the Fabulous Fame vs Bollywood Wives star wrote, "With my popsicle (accompanied by smiling face and red-heart emojis) #BuabhatijiTime (accompanied by a nazar amulet and a red-heart emoji). Gushing over the post, the loving grandmother, Neetu Kapoor shared it on her Instagram story and expressed, "Awww" followed by multiple heart emojis.

Take a look

In an earlier interaction with Anushka Arora, Riddhima made several cutesy revelations about the little one. The doting aunt had described Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter as her "strawberry" and that she calls her "Boo."

Advertisement

She also revealed that Raha is too cute and loves her pet dog, Shih Tzu. She revealed whenever she would FaceTime her from Delhi, she couldn’t say his name Killian so she would end up calling him Killi boo, Killi-am, boo Killiy-am. "My heart melts, and I’m like, aww my baby. She is too cute," she had said.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 and welcomed their little one in the same year in November. It was just a few days back that the entire Kapoor family celebrated Raha’s second birthday. Alia had also shared an adorable unseen family picture while she was a newborn.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: PICS: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets praise from Navya Nanda, Alia for her boss-lady look but it's Ananya Panday's comment that we totally agree with