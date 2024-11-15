Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima gave a savage reply to trolls judging him, Alia Bhatt and entire family: ‘They don’t see what we…’ 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been in the limelight since her on-screen debut in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3. Her style, emotional admissions, and demeanor were loved by many. Recently, she opened up about the relentless and unnecessary trolling of her family, brother Ranbir, and particularly sister-in-law Alia Bhatt.

Among other discussions about the appreciation that came her way from the show, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni discussed the darker side of showbiz, trolling in an interview with News 18. She said, "People always find something to say. People assume it's all about privilege, but they don't see what we go through."

Simultaneously, Kapoor admitted to being proud and secure about her life. She expressed gratitude for having a wonderful family with a supportive husband, daughter, brother, and sister-in-law.

Since people with connections in the film industry are trolled under the title of being 'privileged,' Riddhima explained to her that being privileged is about having a loving family and bringing content. She admitted not getting affected by trolling as she believes people will judge.

Despite the positive appreciation that came her way with her debut, she also felt it necessary to speak about trolling. Even during the post-release interview with Galatta India, she revealed her family was trolled for celebrating occasions after her father, Rishi Kapoor's demise, while no one knew what they had been through.

She stated, "People will always find a reason to talk. Logon ka kaam hai bolna, bolenge. They'll judge because it's easy to criticise. When you make a mistake, ten people jump on you immediately, but do they applaud when you do something good? Rarely."

Advertisement

Before Kapoor, her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt slammed online trolls through a post criticizing her getting cosmetic surgery done. She called the rumors baseless and voiced her support for personal choice. She also penned, "What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might believe this garbage."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen in The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, co-starring Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Shalini Passi, Neelam and Kalyani. The show was released on October 18, 2024

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3: Ranbir Kapoor calls sister Riddhima ‘munphat’; says ‘Don’t get taken by her politeness or fake accent'