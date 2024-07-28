Ranbir Kapoor recalls not crying after dad Rishi Kapoor's demise; reveals he quit smoking after becoming father to Raha

Trigger warning: This article mentions of death.

Ranbir Kapoor is often seen making public appearances with his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor. The close bond between the mother-son duo is reflected by the way they treat each other.

But he rarely talks about his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. During a recent interview, he shared that he did not cry when his dad passed away. The Animal star also recalled having a panic attack. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor revealed not shedding a tear when Rishi Kapoor passed away

While talking to Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his childhood and the bond he shared with his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor. While he shares a great bond with my mother, the actor’s relationship was “not so great with his father”. Calling it “distant” he admitted loving and respecting the Naseeb actor.

Ranbir also shared that he stopped crying very early on. He then stated, “You know it’s funny I didn’t cry when my father passed away.” Going back in time, he recalled that the night the doctor informed him that it was his father’s last night and he was going to go soon, Ranbir went up to the room and got a panic attack.

Sharing more about it, he added, “I was like, ‘I don’t know how to express myself. I don’t know what was happening, it’s too much to take.’ But I don’t think I have grieved,” she stated adding that he didn’t understand the loss of losing a parent.

When questioned if he feels the guilt of it, he shared, “I don’t feel the guilt as much as he felt while going away.” Ranbir could say so because, in the year when they spent an ample amount of time in New York during his treatment, Rishi Kapoor would speak about it.

Making a revelation, the Animal actor shared that one day, the late actor came to his room and started crying. At that point, Ranbir didn’t know what to do. That’s when he realized the distance between him and his father. “I felt guilt that I didn’t have the grace to let go of the glass or the distance between us and go and hug him,” he shared.

There was also a time when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor got addicted to smoking. But it was after he became a father to his daughter Raha Kapoor, that he quit the habit.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals trying therapy in London

Further on, in the same candid chat, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor stated that he gave therapy a try before his father passed away, but in vain. He also revealed the two reasons why it didn’t work out for him.

“Firstly, I don’t think I could completely express myself to the therapist and secondly, I realized that the therapist, in some way, was teaching me how to manipulate life,” Ranbir shared. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Ramayana.

