Ranveer Singh is 'a cool guy' at party and Sara Ali Khan has quirkiness and loudness, REVEALS Orry; guess who's the quietest?

The Bollywood industry often has parties, and several celebrities grace them. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Sara Alia Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, and others can be seen enjoying their hearts out at parties.

In a new interview, Orry revealed some interesting traits about celebrities and how they are at parties.

Orry opens up about Ranveer Singh and others' party personalities

In an interaction with things2doinmumbai, Orry revealed how celebrities are at parties. When asked who’s the loudest at a party, he answered, “Ranveer Singh. When he enters the room, you turn, and you see him. He even has a boom box in his hand. He’s a cool guy at a party. If you are around him, it is about him. He commands that attention. And everyone around him is dying to give him that attention.”

He added that Sara Ali Khan is also loud and wears the colors and the funky nails. She also has funky bags, and her quirkiness comes with loudness.

Orry further revealed that Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is the quietest person at the party. As per Orry, she would attend and leave a party, and he won’t even know, but later, he will see her images on the pap pages.

Advertisement

"Then I’d ask her, ‘Navya, did you come to the party?’.” He continued, “She’ll come, she’ll have her ‘sweet fun,’ and she’ll also leave early," Orry added.

Anant Ambani gets 'Orryfied' as he poses with him in new PICS

On July 25, taking to his Instagram account, Orry shared three pictures with Anant Ambani from the wedding festivities of the latter. In the first picture, we can see Anant getting 'Orryfied,' as in his signature hand pose with the new groom.

The next two pictures show Anant touching Orry's nose, making a funny pose. Sharing the snaps, Orry captioned, "Orry stocks (rising emojis)."

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, "Orry for President NOW." Another wrote, "That's how friendship looks like." A third fan shared, "POOKIE."

One user wrote, "Mate if Orry actually had stocks I'd be so up rn, I've been here since you had 100k followers." Others also dropped quirky, funny, and lovely comments under the post.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani gets 'Orryfied' as he poses with him in new PICS; fans' quirky comments are unmissable