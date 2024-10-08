12 films and shows on Netflix that have the fragrance of small towns of India

Bollywood has been undergoing a significant paradigm shift with its choice of storytelling. Lavish and opulent sets are no longer the primary driving force to impress audiences. Interestingly, movies like Laapataa Ladies, Mimi, and others have reinstated the belief that cine-goers appreciate authenticity. If you're looking for films that capture the essence of small towns, here's a list of some of the best movies available on Netflix.

12 films and shows on Netflix that transport us to the small towns of India

1. Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies tops the list for all the right reasons. Led by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, this light-hearted satire redefines storytelling with its originality. The period film offers a glimpse into village life, paying close attention to intricate details.

2. Mimi

Kriti Sanon’s National Award-winning film Mimi deserves a spot on the list. Set in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, the movie authentically portrays the culture and lifestyle of a small town. From having big dreams of becoming an actress to facing judgment for her decisions, Mimi’s character resonates deeply, thanks to the small-town setting.

3. Dunki

Next on the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, set in the small town of Laltu in Punjab. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film effectively narrates the story of Punjabi migrants, with talented actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani delivering realistic performances. The characters feel grounded, thanks to their proficiency in the local dialect and their authentic portrayal of small-town life.

4. OMG 2

Another excellent film, OMG 2, uses the small-town setting of Ujjain to great effect in conveying its story. Led by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the movie addresses the subject of sex education. Through its characters, we witness the raw lifestyle, deep faith in God, and spirituality of a small town, all of which help them overcome life's hardships.

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi

The 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao, is a unique love story. As the title suggests, the film is set in the small town of Bareilly. From its authentic dialect to the way characters interact on adjacent terraces and navigate crowded by-lanes, the movie captures an original sense of the town. The film also portrays a supportive yet interfering community, making the storytelling both smart and relatable.

6. Swades

Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades, led by Shah Rukh Khan, makes one fall in love with their homeland all over again. Complemented by breathtaking views of rural India and some of the finest performances by its actors, Swades presents an exceptionally raw and unique depiction of life in a small village. The film is a heartfelt exploration of identity, belonging, and India's rural heartland.

7. Jamtara

One of the most acclaimed shows on Netflix, Jamtara is based on phishing scams and cybercrime driven by unemployment. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the series is set in the small town of Jamtara, Jharkhand. The rural setting serves as the perfect backdrop to tell the authentic and gritty story of the consequences of phishing scams. The show adeptly portrays the economic conditions that lead to these crimes, making it both relevant and gripping.

8. Kota Factory

Kota Factory is not just a series; it has become an emotion for its fans. Directed by Raghav Subbu, the show is set in Kota, Rajasthan, a city known for its numerous coaching institutes that prepare students for engineering and medical entrance exams. The show's monochrome theme symbolizes the competitive atmosphere and the grim lives of students trying to succeed in this high-pressure environment. It masterfully captures the struggles and challenges of student life in Kota.

9. Udaan

Udaan is a must-watch film led by Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, and Ram Kapoor. Set in Jamshedpur, also known as the steel capital of India, the film’s raw and unpolished quality adds realism to its narrative. The city’s industrial backdrop perfectly mirrors the themes of confinement and rebellion, with the steel plants symbolizing the protagonist Rohan’s feelings of entrapment. The film is an emotionally compelling exploration of teenage angst and the desire for freedom.

10. Pagglait

Released in 2021 and led by Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait remains one of the most underrated films. Directed by Umesh Bist, the movie gently explores themes of repression and women's empowerment through the story of a young widow. Set in a small house in Lucknow, crowded with extended family mourning a recent death, the film delves into complex family dynamics and the tension between tradition and modernity. It’s a nuanced portrayal of women’s struggles in a patriarchal society.



11. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is also set in Lucknow. The family comedy unfolds during the 13-day mourning period following the death of the family patriarch. The film offers a nuanced portrayal of small-town life and family dynamics, making it a compelling watch. While the basic plot may sound similar to Pagglait, both films stand out in their own right, delivering hard-hitting yet heartwarming stories.

12. Billu Barber

Billu Barber is one of Priyadarshan's most beautiful films, blending entertainment, laughter, emotions, and drama seamlessly. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, and Lara Dutta, the movie is set in the small town of Budbuda, Uttar Pradesh. It explores themes of small-town friendships, loyalty, and social inequality. The film highlights the class differences and simple dreams of its characters, making it a heartwarming and thought-provoking watch.

It is the richness of their authenticity that makes these films and shows top choices. Which one of these is your favorite?

