8 Bollywood debutants to watch out for in 2025: From Simar Bhatia, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor

Many promising young actors are set to make their Bollywood debuts in the new year. They are set to showcase their talent in exciting movies. From Simar Bhatia, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, here are 8 debutants to watch out for in 2025.

1. Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is set to make her debut in the movie Ikkis, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie follows the life of second lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His highly awaited debut will be in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. Naadaniyaan and Diler are two other films in his lineup.

3. Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also entering the acting field with director Santosh Singh’s film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She has teamed up with Vikrant Massey for this love story, slated to arrive in 2025. Shanaya will also star in the movie Vrushabha.

4. Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya’s Bollywood debut is just around the corner. He is starring in the aerial action movie Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur directorial is arriving in cinemas on January 24.

5. Ahaan Panday

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday will mark his acting debut with Mohit Suri’s romantic film, backed by Yash Raj Films.

6. Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s debut film, Azaad, is releasing on January 17. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it is an epic action-adventure.

7. Aaman Devgan

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan is also making his debut with Azaad. Alongside Aaman and Rasha, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra also star in pivotal roles.

8. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is stepping into the film industry with Baaghi 4, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by A Harsha, the movie is slated to release on September 5.

