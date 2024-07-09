Meet actor who represented India in Miss Universe, worked in films with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn but is now enjoying family life away from limelight

Do you remember the super-hit Bollywood film No Entry, which was released in 2005? Among the three actresses of this Salman Khan film, Celina Jaitly played the role of the innocent Sanjana, wife of Fardeen Khan’s character. Apart from No Entry, Miss Universe participant Celina has worked in various movies with stars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. However, she is currently away from all the limelight, enjoying her time with her family.

In this piece, let’s explore the beginning of Celina’s career, her filmography, and her family life.

Celina Jaitly is a Miss Universe runner-up

Celina Jaitly started her career with modeling. She won the Miss India title in 2001 and then went on to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant. Celina emerged as the fourth runner-up during the 2001 contest.

After working in a few music videos, Celina made her film debut in the 2003 romantic action thriller Janasheen, directed by Feroz Khan. She was paired opposite the director’s son Fardeen Khan in the movie.

Celina Jaitly’s notable works

Apart from the comic entertainer No Entry, another notable film in Celina’s career is Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Returns (2008), which starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. She was seen in Thank You (2011) which featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, and more.

Celina’s filmography also includes movies like Tom, Dick, & Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, and Hello Darling, among others.

In 2012, she went on an acting hiatus and then returned in 2020 with Season's Greetings. Celina earned a lot of acclaim and accolades for her performance in this short film.

Celina Jaitly’s personal life

Celina Jaitly is married to hotelier Peter Haag. The couple shares three kids, Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur. The family is currently based in Austria, away from all the limelight in India. Celina regularly shares pictures and videos from her time with her husband and children on her Instagram account. She enjoys a following of over 550k on the platform. Celina’s three sons also have their own Instagram handles which are managed by her.

