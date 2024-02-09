Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan but later quit acting and got married to businessman

The Bollywood industry received many talented actors over the years who got overnight fame after featuring in a few films. However, on a deeper note, many of them quit acting and chose another profession, doing their things, living happy married life, etc. We have picked one such actress for today who quit acting after only one film and later married a businessman.

The actress that we are talking about is Gayatri Joshi. This brilliant actress did not contribute much time to the industry and bid goodbye to acting after just one film. She made her acting debut with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Swades. Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial was released in 2004 and is still one of the most acclaimed films in cinema history.

Gayatri received overnight fame after featuring in the blockbuster film, but she left everyone in shock as she decided to quit acting right after that film. She is now married to a rich businessman named Vikas Oberoi, a billionaire and property magnate. Vikas runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty.

Who is Gayatri Joshi?

Gayatri Joshi is an Indian former actress, video jockey, model, and beauty pageant titleholder. After winning a beauty title in 2000 and representing India at an International level in 2000, Gayatri starred in the 2004 film Swades. As we know, this is the only film she did. The actress is now the wife of a rich businessman, Vikas Oberoi.

Gayatri Joshi's education and career

Speaking about Gayatri's education, she studied at Mount Carmel High School in Nagpur. When her family relocated to Mumbai, she was enrolled in the J. B. Vachha High School.

After completing her schooling, Gayatri went on to study at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. She set foot in modeling and modeled for brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips, as well as with Shah Rukh Khan in Hyundai advertisements. She then received a degree in Commerce from the same college.

She was one of the five finalists of the 1999 Femina Miss India Contest. Later, she was crowned Miss India International 2000 and represented India at the Miss International 2000 beauty pageant in Japan. Subsequently, she returned to modeling and appeared in the Seasons Catalogue and Calendar 2001.

Apart from these, she has also worked as an advertising model in addition to making appearances in several music videos: She appeared in music videos of Jagjit Singh's Kaghaz Ki Kashti and Hans Raj Hans' Jhanjaria.

Gayatri Joshi's personal life

On 27 August 2005, she married Vikas Oberoi. Her husband is a promoter of Oberoi Construction and subsequently retired from the film industry. Gayatri currently lives in Mumbai with her husband and two kids and stays away from the world of glamour. Talking about her parents, Gayatri's mother is Hema Milani, and her father is Ramniwas Ji Runthala.

When Gayatri Joshi met an accident

In October 2023, Joshi made numerous headlines after she and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, met with an accident in Italy. The news had left her fans distressed, and several updates began pouring in from the incident. But in a massive relief for her fans, Joshi and her husband landed in Mumbai safely, as per a report by the Free Press Journal.

"Our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Vikas Oberoi, and his wife, Mrs Gayatri Oberoi, had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By God's grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely," the report quoted a statement by Oberoi Realty.

The actress later spoke about the incident and assured her husband, and she was fine. She went on to reassure, "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With God's grace, we are both absolutely fine."

Explaining more about the accident, a report by the above-mentioned portal disclosed how the accident took place earlier. Notably, the news broke out when the two were holidaying in Italy. The couple was driving on a rural road in their Lamborghini when it crashed with a Ferrari and a camper van. Reportedly, the two cars made an attempt to overtake the van, leading to the accident, which left the Ferrari ablaze and the van overturned.

Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi's first public appearance after the accident

The former actress gracefully attended a major Mumbai event and was accompanied by her businessman husband. After the accident, they made their first public appearance at that event in November.

For the event, Gayatri donned an elegant yellow gown with stylish ruffled sleeves, complemented by a pair of heels. She left her hair flowing and opted for a minimalistic makeup look. Meanwhile, her businessman husband Vikas looked dashing in a sharp blue suit. With their appearance, the couple made several headlines.

