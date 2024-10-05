Rhea Chakraborty receives summons from Delhi Police in app-based scam of nearly Rs 500 crore: Report

Rhea Chakraborty has made headlines for her professional and personal life. The actress, who made a comeback to the entertainment industry with her podcast, was recently summoned by the Delhi Police in relation to an app-based scam of nearly Rs 500 crore. As per the reports, the celebs with huge social media followings promoted an application that ended up cheating the users who invested money in it. Read on to know more!

Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress Rhea Chakraborty came into the spotlight yet again for her alleged association with a scam. According to Hindustan Times, the actress was among other celebs like comedian Bharti Singh and YouTuber Elvish Yadav who were questioned for their link to the HiBox mobile app. The step was taken after the cops received scores of complaints from people claiming they had been conned by an app they had invested money in. Reportedly, the users invested their money in the app after watching promotional videos from their favorite social media influencers and YouTubers.

But the app, which was promoted by such influential personalities, reportedly lured thousands of rupees with a promise of high investment returns. "HIBOX is a mobile application that was part of a well-planned scam through which the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five percent daily, amounting to 30% to 90% in a month. Over 30,000 people invested in the app,” The Hindu quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari. He also informed PTI that through the application, the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five percent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 percent in a month.

The app, which was launched in February this year, initially paid investors high returns. However, from July, their payments were held citing technical glitches and legal issues. Reports indicated that several influencers like Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat have been sent legal notices. It was also unearthed that the main accused, Sivaram, a resident of Chennai, has been arrested and Rs 18 crore has been seized from four of his accounts.

