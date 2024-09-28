4 Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone movies that’ll make your heart ‘race’ for cinematic magic

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, two of Bollywood’s finest actors, despite sharing the screen in just a few films, earned an immortal place in our hearts. Their on-screen collaboration has been extremely magnetic and has effortlessly pulled the audience into their stories. Here’s a Pinkvilla-crafted recommendation list of 4 Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone movies that linger long after the credits roll.

4 Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to give a miss

1. Race 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Race 2 is the thrilling sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Race, continuing the same plot momentum of betrayal, greed, and high-stakes action. Saif Ali Khan returns as the manipulative Ranvir Singh, seeking revenge for the death of his beloved Sonia (played by Bipasha Basu in the previous installment). Deepika Padukone enters the frame as Elena, a mysterious woman with her own hidden agenda.

Together, Saif and Deepika play a dangerous game where everyone’s motives are suspect. While Race 2 is primarily an action-packed thriller filled with adrenaline-fueled stunts, it's the chemistry between Saif and Deepika that gives the film emotional depth. Deepika’s portrayal of a femme fatale complements Saif’s performance as a man driven by revenge. Both characters are complex and play mind games, keeping the audience guessing their true intentions until the very end.

2. Cocktail

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

In Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan plays Gautam, a carefree, commitment-phobic man who gets stuck in a love triangle between Veronica (Deepika Padukone) and Meera (Diana Penty). Deepika’s character is the heart of the film. Veronica is wild, free-spirited, and loves to live in the moment, while Saif's Gautam initially sees her as the perfect partner for his no-strings-attached lifestyle.

However, as their relationship deepens, Gautam finds himself unexpectedly drawn to Meera, Veronica’s polar opposite. Deepika and Saif’s chemistry in Cocktail is electric, especially in the first half of the film, where their carefree, flirty relationship sets the tone. Undoubtedly, this is one of the career-best performances of Deepika, with Saif just elevating her on-screen performance even more.

3. Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Love Aaj Kal is a tale of two love stories from different eras, contrasting the old-school romance of the past with the more realistic relationships of the present. Saif Ali Khan plays dual roles—Jai, a modern man with commitment issues, and Veer Singh, a traditional romantic from the past. Deepika Padukone plays Meera, a modern woman who shares a casual relationship with Jai but believes that love should not hold them back from pursuing their individual dreams.

As the movie progresses, the story explores how the two come to realize that true love can’t be defined by time or circumstances. One of the most heartwarming scenes is when Jai rushes back to India to confess his love for Meera after realizing he cannot live without her. Deepika and Saif bring a refreshingly modern take on relationships. Their chemistry is engaging and together, they offer a perfect blend of an aww-worthy pair and make Love Aaj Kal a timeless romance.

4. Aarakshan

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Release Year: 2011

Genre: Thriller, Social Commentary

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Aarakshan is a socially charged drama that revolves around the controversial topic of caste-based reservations in India’s education system. Saif Ali Khan plays Deepak Kumar, a lower-caste student whose academic ambitions are threatened by societal inequality and corruption. Deepika Padukone plays Poorvi Anand, the daughter of a college principal (Amitabh Bachchan) and Deepak’s love interest.

The film highlights the challenges of an educational system riddled with bias and discrimination. Aarakshan is more than just a love story—it's a film that addresses important social issues. Saif and Deepika’s chemistry is impactful, as their relationship is built on mutual respect and shared values rather than typical Bollywood romance tropes.

The film allows both actors to shine in their roles. If you’re looking for a film that combines drama with social commentary, Aarakshan is a recommended watch.

Which of these Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone movies have ruled your hearts for all these years? Tell us, @pinkvilla, and also share what you love the most about their on-screen chemistry.

