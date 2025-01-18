Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto-rickshaw driver 'feels good' after saving actor's life; says 'If he wishes to give me a gift...'

Saif Ali Khan is currently hospitalized at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who broke into his Bandra home. After multiple surgeries, the actor is out of danger and is currently stable. Recently, the auto-rickshaw driver who took him to the hospital expressed happiness in saving the star’s life. He also stated that if Khan wants to give him a gift for his kind act, he won’t say ‘no’ to him.

After being attacked by a masked man on January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre by his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in an auto-rickshaw. Recently, the auto driver named Bhajan Singh Rana, hailing from Uttarakhand, expressed his happiness on being able to save the Hum Tum actor’s life.

While talking to the Times Of India, Rana said that he feels good that he saved someone’s life and was able to be of help. He added, “If Saif wishes to meet me, I will definitely meet him. If he wishes to give me a gift, agar woh unki khushi wali baat hai (if that is what makes him happy), how can I say no to him?”

Earlier, Bhajan Singh Rana recalled the tragic night when a blood-soaked Saif was rushed to the nearby hospital in his vehicle. He stated that a lady came running and told him that someone was injured and they needed to go to the hospital. At first, he didn’t realize that it was Bollywood veteran Saif Ali Khan who was injured. He just saw a man bleeding and rushed him to the prestigious hospital.

Singh further stated that a young child, about 7-8 years old, and another man were present along with Saif. Upon reaching the hospital, the actor requested immediate medical assistance by mentioning his name. This is when he got to know that the actor was hurt.

Earlier on January 17, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police. According to India Today, a senior police inspector at the Bandra police station came to her residence to record her statement about the incident.

