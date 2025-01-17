EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to resume filming for his sports drama Diler from tomorrow
Ibrahim Ali Khan paused working on his debut movie Diler after his father Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence. Now, an insider informed Pinkvilla that he is set to resume work tomorrow.
On January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house was invaded by an intruder who attacked the actor after an altercation. Soon after, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed him to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The young lad paused working on his upcoming movie Diler to care for his father and be by his family’s side. Now, an industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Ibrahim is set to resume work tomorrow, January 18, 2025. Read on!
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut in the industry with Dinesh Vijan’s Diler. But the young actor paused working on the sports drama to care for his ailing father after the Race actor was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla that Ibrahim will go back to work tomorrow i.e. January 18, 2025.
