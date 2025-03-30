Saif Ali Khan Hotel Brawl Case: Amrita Arora bears witness in magistrate court; Claims Iqbal Sharma ‘provoked’ altercation

Trigger Warning: This article mentions violence and assault.

Amrita Arora Ladak appeared before the metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday, March 29, to testify in the long-running case involving her ex-husband, Saif Ali Khan, and an NRI businessman named Iqbal Sharma. The case, dating back to 2012, centers around a heated exchange between the latter two at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, where the actor allegedly assaulted Sharma during a dinner outing.

According to News 18, in her testimony, Amrita, who made time for the court date after multiple summons, reportedly provided a fresh perspective on what transpired that night, asserting that Sharma was the one who provoked the situation. According to her, the businessman aggressively approached their table, complaining of loud noise. Saif, per Amrita, calmly apologized in an attempt to diffuse the tension. Sharma then left, and they assumed the matter was settled.

The peace, however, was short-lived. A little later, when Saif left the table to use the restroom, the situation took a turn for the worse. Amrita recalled hearing raised voices, and before they could intervene, Sharma had allegedly struck Saif. He also reportedly continued to hurl abuses and make threats.

The incident, which occurred on February 22 of the aforementioned year, sparked major controversy as Sharma accused the actor of not only getting physical with him but also his father-in-law, Raman Patel. Saif, for his part, maintained innocence and claimed that Sharma initiated the fight by verbally abusing the women in their group, which included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others.

Saif’s tendency to step up as the man of the family was highlighted recently as well when the actor took multiple stabs on his body to shield his wife, their kids, and their employees when an intruder entered their Mumbai residence a little after midnight.

The latest development in that case includes the Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing the actor applying for bail, claiming a false case is being pursued against him.

Back to the Taj case, following the altercation, Saif, along with his friends Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi, was arrested but later released on bail. They were eventually charge-sheeted under Section 325 of the IPC for voluntarily causing intense hurt.

With Amrita’s statement now on record, the case continues to unfold in court.