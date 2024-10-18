Salman Khan buys new bulletproof SUV worth RS 2 crore amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang? REPORT

Superstar Salman Khan has been facing threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. In response to the murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique in Mumbai, a close friend of the actor, he has heightened his security measures. To further enhance his safety, the superstar has reportedly imported a second bulletproof vehicle from Dubai.

Salman has implemented various security precautions as he resumes filming the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 18. According to a report from Bollywood Society, he has acquired a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV valued at Rs 2 crore, which has been imported from Dubai to Mumbai.

Salman's latest acquisition is a Nissan Patrol Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), renowned for its top-notch safety features. This luxury SUV boasts premium amenities and protective measures, contributing to its high cost.

It includes advanced safety options like bomb alert indicators, reinforced glass to withstand close-range gunfire, and tinted windows designed to obscure the identities of the driver and passengers.

The Nissan Patrol SUV is not yet available in the Indian market and is Salman's second bulletproof vehicle imported from Dubai.

Salman has been on Lawrence Bishnoi's hit list since he killed a blackbuck, a deer species revered by the Bishnoi community. The gang has issued threats, demanding he apologize for the incident or face dire consequences. Amidst these threats, he has been under heightened security, especially since Bishnoi is currently incarcerated.

Recently, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a message from the gang demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman for him to be "forgiven" by Bishnoi. The message warned that failure to pay would result in a fate "worse than Baba Siddique," who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

In the meantime, a report from India Today reveals that Khan's security detail has been reinforced with an extra eight to ten armed police officers. The Mumbai Police have also set up a specialized command center at the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartments.

On the work front, Khan's next project is Sikandar, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal in significant roles. Sikandar is set to be released in theaters on Eid 2025.

