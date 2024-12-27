Salman Khan 59th Birthday: Katrina Kaif wishes 'all the wonderful things of life' to be with Tiger 3 co-star on his special day

Katrina Kaif, who has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades, has worked with several actors throughout her career. Among them, the actress has collaborated the most with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Speaking of Salman, she shares a close bond with the superstar, and their on-screen chemistry is a treat for their fans. On Salman’s 59th birthday, Katrina Kaif had a special wish for him as she showered him with hopes for "wonderful things" to happen in his life.

On Friday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a monochromatic picture of Salman Khan. In her Instagram story, Salman can be seen sporting a leather jacket while giving an intense look. Tagging Salman in her post, Katrina wrote, "Happiest Birthday Salman Khan. May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always."

Let's take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated the milestone of their 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai as it completed 7 years of its release. In her Instagram story, Katrina reshared YRF's original post about 7 years of Tiger Zinda Hai while acknowledging the achievement.

During her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, Katrina Kaif spoke about her equation with Salman Khan. "I think we have just both grown along the way right...you gain more experience, you gain your identity as an actor. You start to understand more about yourself, more about the craft, more about your art."

Talking about their journey, the actress added, "That's been a wonderful journey for us right from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to now Tiger 3."

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan first worked together in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in 2005. Then, they collaborated in movies like Yuvvraaj, Bharat, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai. In 2023, Katrina and Salman shared screen space in Maneesh Sharma's directorial, Tiger 3, the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi earlier this year. On the other hand, Salman is gearing up for Sikandar which will hit the screens on Eid 2025.

