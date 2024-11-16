Why did Salman Khan lash out at Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18? Controversy Explained

Bigg Boss Season 18 weekend ka vaar episode promises quite unmissable and controversial moments as entrepreneur Ashneer Grover will be seen as a guest on the show. The promo of Salman Khan slamming Ashneer Grover has gone super viral on the internet. Ashneer, who is always known for being vocal about his opinions, was seen going speechless after Salman questioned his 'doglapan' and 'attitude'. But do you know what exactly went wrong between the two?

The controversy began at an event when Ashneer Grover claimed that he was attempting to hire Salman Khan as a brand ambassador for his company. He mentioned that he was trying to run his company with around Rs 100 crore in his bank account. Considering Salman Khan's popularity, the entrepreneur mentioned having a plan to have Salman as the brand ambassador in order to build trust among the investors and clients.

Ashneer Grover mentioned contacting Salman's team and that the actor's team demanded Rs 7.5 crores, Ashneer revealed that he negotiated with the actor's team and locked the actor at Rs 4.5 crores. This video of Ashneer's statement about Salman had gone super viral and received mixed reactions from netizens.

Referring to this statement, Salman Khan slammed Ashneer Grover and questioned him for making false claims and even quoting the wrong amount during this event. The Bigg Boss 18 host questioned Ashneer's attitude and even asked "Yeh doglapan kya hai? (What are these double standards?)."

Watch a glimpse of Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan's interaction here-

Speaking about Ashneer Grover, the entrepreneur became a household name after his stint on the popular business reality show, Shark Tank India Season 1. While the show featured several other sharks (judges) as well, Ashneer's straightforward attitude and judgments made him stand out. He was known for his popular remark 'Yeh sab doglapan hai'.

Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan's interaction can be watched on Bigg Boss 18 tonight. The weekend ka vaar episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

