Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and more arrive at Sunita Kapoor’s house for celebration
On Karwa Chauth 2024, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari among others were seen arriving at Sunita Kapoor’s house for celebration.
For the special Karwa Chauth 2024 celebration, just like every year, Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari, along with Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, among others, arrived at Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor’s home for the special celebration.
Today, October 20, the paparazzi shared several videos showing Sunita Kapoor’s home being decked out for special Karwa Chauth celebrations. Keeping up with tradition, the trio of BFF Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari arrived together in the same car.
Maheep looked stunning in a plain saree for the special occasion, which she accessorized with an elegant neckpiece and matching earrings. Meanwhile, Bhavana and Neelam opted for heavily embroidered designer sharara suits in purple and pink, respectively.
They carried their beautifully decorated thalis for the puja and posed for the shutterbugs before entering the house.
Take a look
Keeping her fashion game on point, Shilpa Shetty turned heads with her remarkable diva look. The actress carried a saree with a heavy neckpiece and left her hair open. She also flaunted her minimal mehendi design while posing for the paps.
In addition to this, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput looked every bit gorgeous in a pink saree. She paired it with a plunging neckline designer blouse. She half-tied her hair and accessorized her look with elegant earrings, and carried a potli along. The star’s wife acknowledged the paps as she specially came out to pose for them with a sweet smile.
Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon caught everyone's attention as she exuded grace with her timeless charm. On the special occasion, she opted for a white anarkali paired with a pink dupatta that had a heavy golden border. The Mohra actress opted for heavy earrings and tied her hair in a sleek bun, which she adorned with floral garland.
Furthermore, Rima Jain with daughter-in-law and Armaan Jain’s wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Kabir Khan’s wife, Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan’s mother, Laali Dhawan and sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan, Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal, Geeta Basra were also seen arriving for the celebration.
Earlier in the day, Kiara Advani, Mira Rajput, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and more shared glimpses of their beautiful mehendi designs on their respective Instagram handles.
