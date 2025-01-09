Shabana Azmi refutes Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s pregnancy rumors; says, ‘There's no...'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently grabbed attention when rumors of a new addition to their family set social media buzzing. However, Pinkvilla exclusively debunked the news, with Farhan’s spokesperson confirming it to be untrue. Adding her voice to the chatter, Shabana Azmi has now shared her thoughts on the swirling speculation, reaffirming that there’s no truth to the rumors.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shabana Azmi dismissed the rumors about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar expecting their first child, firmly stating, “There's no truth to it.”

Recent rumors circulated that Shibani was expecting, after reports suggested her visit to Hinduja Hospital, with paparazzi sources backing the claims. However, Farhan’s spokesperson quickly shot down the speculation in an exclusive statement to Pinkvilla, confirming the rumors were false.

Meanwhile, today, December 9, 2025, marks the birthday of three Bollywood stars: Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Anusha Dandekar. To celebrate it, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar organized a cozy dinner at her Mumbai home. Farhan made a stylish entrance, hand-in-hand with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. The intimate gathering also saw the presence of Farah Khan, her brother Sajid Khan, and other close friends.

Farhan and Shibani got married in a beautiful, intimate ceremony in February 2022. Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship, frequently sharing moments of their personal lives with their fans on social media.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his next big project, 120 Bahadur, a war drama directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, the film is set to hit theaters in 2025.

It will be released under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. He is also set to direct Don 3, the latest installment of the iconic franchise, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

