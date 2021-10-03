Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan to reach NCB office after son Aryan Khan gets detained in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been in the news since last night. Reportedly, the star kid has been detained after busted a rave party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. Sometime back, the video of Aryan rushing inside the NCB office with others who have been detained surfaced online and now the latest report is that & have left his house in Bandra, to reach the NCB office.

Certain pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s car leaving from their house Mannat have been surfacing on the internet. Aryan Khan, who is detained at the NCB office was apparently onboard the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship where the rave party was going on and several people from that party were taken in for questioning. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, confirmed on Sunday that Aryan is being questioned. However, Aryan has not been booked on any charges or arrested. The anti-drug agency has only brought in him for questioning.

The NCB reportedly received a tip-off about the cruise party that was set to sail at 2 pm on 2 October and return to Mumbai around 10 am on 4 October. The raid was carried out by NCB officials led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after they received a tip-off. Wankhede's team disguised themselves as passengers and boarded the cruise to carry out the raid. The rave party kickstarted once the cruise reached mid-sea, revealed the report.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being questioned, confirms NCB after drugs raid at Mumbai cruise party