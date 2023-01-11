Shah Rukh Khan ‘started dancing to Naatu Naatu’ to celebrate RRR song’s win at Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR was nominated in two categories at the 80 th Golden Globe Awards- Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu and the Best Non-English Language Film. The Golden Globe Awards 2023 took place on 11th January at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It was a proud moment for India as RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the team of RRR. AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and many other celebrities lauded music director MM Keeravaani and the rest of the team for the big win. Now, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan also revealed how he celebrated RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win at the Golden Globes.

Yesterday, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan unveiled the trailer of the movie. The trailer of Pathaan earned a lot of praise from many celebrities. Just a few hours ago, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account and reacted to the trailer. He couldn’t stop praising Pathaan trailer, and wished good luck to the entire team of Pathaan. “The trailer looks fab The King returns!!! Lots of (heart emoji) @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan...,” wrote SS Rajamouli.

Shah Rukh Khan replied to SS Rajamouli’s tweet this morning, and revealed that he celebrated RRR’s win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 by dancing to Naatu Naatu. Lauding SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!” Check out his tweet below.