Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to rapper Badshah when he felt his songs weren't ‘good enough’ will inspire you to overcome failure: ‘Maine 4 saal sirf pasta…’

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been a part of showbiz for several decades, often inspires his millions of fans around the world. SRK is an institution in himself who leaves admirers in awe of his stardom. Not just fans, but celebrities also get motivated by his success and learn to deal with low phases in life. Rapper Badshah is one of them. SRK's advice to Badshah about learning to cook pasta for 4 years for his 'creatively rough patch' will inspire you to overcome failure.

In a recent podcast with Fever FM, Badshah recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan while travelling on a flight. Badshah shared that the rapper felt directionless as he was going through a "rough patch creatively". The rapper spoke about meeting SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani first and then the superstar himself.

Badshah remembered talking to Shah Rukh about how his songs weren't as good enough. Referring to his four-year hiatus from work, the Pathaan actor cited an example of how he decided to cook and tried his best to prepare pasta for years during the break.

Quoting SRK's advice, the rapper said, "Tu mat bana. Maine 4 saal sirf pasta banana seekha. Mann se nahin ban rahe toh mat bana. Four years I didn't learn anything but how to make pasta....(Don't compose songs. I learnt how to prepare pasta for 4 years. If you think you are unable to compose them by heart, then don't)."

Badshah called it a liberating feeling to receive "validation from such a personality".

Meanwhile, earlier, in an interview with Variety, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about why he decided to take a break from movies after Zero in 2018. SRK revealed that it wasn't the failure of his movies, but he didn't wish to act for a year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. Shah Rukh now has Sujoy Ghosh's directorial venture, King, in the pipeline.

Badshah collaborated with SRK on his album, Ek Tha Raja, for which the superstar lent his voice to the narration of its announcement video. The rapper-singer is best known for songs like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Tareefan, Mercy, DJ Wale Babu, and more.

