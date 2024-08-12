Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam dubs for Mufasa: The Lion King; netizens say ‘The one casting that seemed perfect

Shah Rukh Khan and his elder son Aryan Khan are back with the prequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 American musical drama film, The Lion King. The father-son duo will be reprising their roles and lending voice again to the photorealistic animated characters, Mufasa and Simba respectively. The youngest member of their family has also joined them. AbRam Khan will be dubbing for young Mufasa in the movie which will hit cinemas on December 20.

Upon hearing this big news, the internet thought it was the perfect casting ever done. Right from Anil Kapoor, and Isha Koppikar to Ulajh actor Meiyang Chang, everyone thought that nothing could be as perfect as the King and his sons dubbing for Mufasa: The Lion King. While the Fighter actor showered love on ‘the khans’, Chang opined, “The King & his cubs voicing the King & his cubs. Tell me this isn’t perfect casting!”

A user also wrote, “So the king is dubbing another king,” while another commented on Instagram, “It’s good that we are going to hear their voices again in The Lion King this time with AbRam Khan.” A die-heart fan of the Khans stated, “Will watch this movie only to listen to his voice.” Some even commented that it was the most exciting news of the day and that Khans’ voice would give them goosebumps.

People on Reddit were also delighted to see Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan introducing AbRam in the movie. A user penned, “The one casting that seemed perfect. The king and his cub!” with another one stating, “The only Hindi dubbed Disney movie I would watch fr.” “Wow this is honestly impressive. SRK getting his family set. They all have nice voices,” commented a third.

Announcing the big news, the official Instagram handle of Walt Disney Studios India shared a trailer of the movie. They wrote in the captions, “बस एक ही होगा जंगल का राजा. The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side. Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh’s King.

