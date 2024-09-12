Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri visits Malaika Arora to offer support after latter’s father Anil Mehta's demise

In a tragic turn of events, model and actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11. At the time, Malaika was in Pune but quickly returned to Mumbai to be with her mother during this challenging period. Numerous celebrities have visited to offer their condolences. Among them, Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, and Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Pandey and mother of Ananya Pandey, paid a visit to Malaika to offer their support.

In a video, Gauri Khan is seen visiting Malaika Arora following the passing of her father, Anil Mehta. She was joined by Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday. Both are close friends of Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora's close friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, visited her home after attending the cremation of her father, Anil Mehta. Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also visited Malaika Arora’s home to offer her condolences and support during this challenging period.

On September 12, the final rites for Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, were conducted at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 11 a.m. The funeral saw the presence of numerous celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan with his wife, Sshura Khan, Shibani Akhtar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and many others, who gathered to pay their respects to Anil Mehta.

Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor was seen assisting Malaika Arora as she left her home following her father's passing. Kareena Kapoor was also seen departing with them. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzi, Arjun can be seen helping Malaika into the car, ensuring her and her son Arhaan Khan’s safe departure. Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora, was also present.

Today, Arjun Kapoor attended the cremation service with the family. After the ceremony, he was seen accompanying Malaika and Arhaan Khan to their car, offering his support during this difficult time.

Yesterday, Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram regarding the passing of her father, Anil Mehta. She conveyed profound sadness and asked for privacy for her family during this difficult period. She described her father as a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, and a loving husband, expressing that the family is deeply shocked by their loss. Malaika, along with her family members, expressed gratitude for the understanding, support, and respect they have received during this time.

