Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta’s funeral: Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and more arrive to offer condolences

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

The entertainment world was shocked by the news of Anil Mehta's passing, father of actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. As final rites are underway, numerous industry friends have gathered to pay their respects. Close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor, as well as Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and others, have all attended the ceremony.

Malaika Arora’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arrived to offer his condolences to Anil Mehta with his now wife, Sshura Khan. Her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also seen in a video interacting with those around him.

Malaika Arora’s friends Sophie Choudry, Orry, Sajid Khan with his sister Farah Khan, Kin Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Mohit Marwah, Arshad Warsi, Shibani Akhtar and many others were also present to offer their condolences.

Several more members of the Khan family, including Sohail Khan with his son and Alvira Khan, also came to pay their last respects.

Hours after her father's passing, Malaika Arora released a statement on Instagram expressing the family's deep sorrow. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock over this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect," the statement reads.

The Mumbai police have indicated that Anil Mehta, father of actor-model Malaika Arora, appears to have died by suicide based on initial findings. The case is currently under investigation, with the body having been sent for a post-mortem examination.

DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan informed the media that both police and forensic teams are involved in the investigation. The body, found at Mehta’s residence on the sixth floor, is being thoroughly examined as part of the ongoing probe. While the preliminary assessment suggests suicide, all potential aspects are being carefully reviewed as per ANI.

For those who may not be aware, Malaika Arora was away from home when her father passed away. She was in Pune at the time and promptly returned to Mumbai upon receiving the news.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

