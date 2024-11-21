Mira Kapoor turns a mid-week lunch date into a runway moment with her printed co-ord set and Dior book tote

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are skilled at serving couple goals, and their latest city outing was no different. This time, the couple was spotted on what looked like a very warm brunch date, with Mira Kapoor wearing a head-turning, classy yet one-of-a-kind co-ord set. Let’s take a closer look at her attire in detail.

Mira donned a striking full-sleeved statement blazer with padded shoulders, lending a powerful, structured aspect to her outfit. The blazer was beautifully designed with an artistic representation of flora, such as trees and water scenes. Underneath the blazer, she opted for a simple green top that effortlessly blended with the nature theme of her outfit. The top was perfectly paired with pants featuring the same pattern as the blazer, stylishly completing the ensemble.

Mira Kapoor ensured her accessories were understated yet effective, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She opted for a pair of classic black heels, silver earrings for a touch of sparkle, and a statement Christian Dior book tote bag, which added a luxe touch.

Mira kept her makeup natural to complement the attire. She sported a fresh, dewy base with a subtle blush on her cheeks, nude lips to enhance her natural beauty, and softly done eye makeup. Her straight, polished hair was left loose, enhancing the structured appearance of her attire with an effortless appeal.

Advertisement

Mira Kapoor’s co-ord set is a perfect choice for brunches, day outings, and even casual meetings. The detailed prints add a playful touch, while the structure of the blazer and tailored pants exudes sophistication. Her fresh makeup and minimal accessories tied the whole look together and elevated it.

Shahid Kapoor complemented his spouse’s high-fashion energy with an effortless sporty look. He wore a clean white sweatshirt from Amiri, paired with white shorts for a neat and straightforward vibe. Shahid completed the look with a striking pair of Rick Owens high-top sneakers. To add a cool touch to his wonderfully relaxed outfit, he sported a pair of black sunglasses.

Mira Kapoor has once again proven that she is a style diva who knows how to take risks and deliver impeccable looks. While accompanying her dashing husband, Shahid Kapoor, the duo continues to serve couple goals and fashion inspiration simultaneously!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput adds a bit of bloom to her beige pantsuit worth Rs 33,600 and we are super impressed