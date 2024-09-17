Shahid Kapoor’s dad Pankaj Kapur calls him ‘finest actor in his age group’ and the reason will make you agree with him: ‘He started a certain way but…’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur recently shared his thoughts on actor’s success and said, “I feel very proud to see Shahid where he’s at right now, the kind of thinking he has come up with in the last 20 years in his career, and the maturity he has shown in terms of his choice of films. He started a certain way but look at the kind of cinema he’s doing today! I’m proud to say this without any bias that he’s the finest actor that we’ve in this country in his age group.”

In a conversation with News 18, Pankaj Kapur expressed his immense pride and happiness over Shahid Kapoor’s journey in the film industry. Reflecting on his son’s two-decade-long career, he admired Shahid's growth and maturity, particularly in his film choices. He acknowledged Shahid's evolution from his early roles to the impressive body of work he has built today. Pankaj confidently shared that, in his opinion, Shahid stands as one of the finest actors of his generation in India, highlighting his unbiased admiration for his son's achievements.

Pankaj Kapur went on to express his pride in all of his children—Shahid Kapoor, Ruhaan Kapoor, and Sanah Kapur—for pursuing their careers independently. He emphasized their determination to carve their own paths without relying on external assistance. However, he also highlighted that his support has always been readily available whenever they needed him, assuring them that he would be there the moment they called upon him for guidance or help.

The Binny and Family actor also discussed his decision not to actively guide his eldest son, Shahid Kapoor, through his career. He shared a lesson he learned from his own father, explaining that as children grow, they must make their own choices. While they can seek advice from their family, the final decision should be theirs. If they fail, they should own their mistakes, he emphasized.

He went on to express that he was content with staying in the background and had no desire to take credit for his children’s success. Pankaj believes that when one achieves success, they should feel proud that it was through their own efforts, not because of their parent’s influence. “If you’re successful, you’ll pay your own back and say that you did it on your own and not because your dad made it happen for you,” he said.

When discussing his relationship with his children today, Pankaj Kapur described it as more of a friendship. He enjoys surprising them with moments of youthful playfulness, which often catches them off guard since they, like many others, have a particular image of him.

Kapur shared that when he occasionally shows glimpses of his younger, more mischievous side, his children are often astonished, exclaiming in disbelief. "Sometimes, when I do a little bit of youthful masti with them to give them a glimpse of what I might have been as a younger boy, they go like, ‘Dad, you!!!’ But that surely adds a few more years to my life," he said.

On the professional front, Pankaj Kapur is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Binny Aur Family, set to premiere in theaters on September 20. The film also stars Anjini Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s niece, alongside Kapur, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

