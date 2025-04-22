Farzi 2: What to expect from Shahid Kapoor starrer web show? Sunny’s face-off with Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael and more

Pinkvilla recently reported that creators Raj and DK are gearing up to begin filming Farzi 2 by December 2025. The show is expected to move into the pre-production phase once Rakht Brahmand wraps up. The upcoming season is expected to feature an intense face-off between Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon. Farzi 2 is reportedly slated to premiere in the latter half of 2026. Scroll down to know why we can't wait for season 2 and what's reportedly in store for Farzi fans!

1. Tension-Filled Ending Left Us Wanting More

Season 1 wrapped up with intense suspense— from Michael narrowing in on Sunny, to Mansoor vanishing into the wind. The series didn’t tie up these loose ends, leaving fans with burning questions. What’s Sunny’s next move? Will Michael finally catch his man? The wait for answers is what makes Season 2 so exciting.

2. Sunny’s Dual Life

Sunny's (Shahid Kapoor) journey from a struggling artist to a master counterfeiter had us hooked. Season 1 ends with his criminal empire expanding, but the consequences are catching up. Will he try to get out, go deeper, or get caught? Season 2 promises to explore his moral conflict even further.

3. The Michael vs Sunny Showdown

The cat-and-mouse game between Michael and Sunny is only heating up. With Michael closing in, and Sunny becoming more confident (and reckless), their eventual face-off is expected to be explosive in Season 2.

4. Mansoor Dalal’s Return

Mansoor Dalal (played by Kay Kay Menon) might be on the run, but he’s not out of the picture. His reappearance could twist the game for everyone, especially if he aligns with or turns against Sunny. His comeback is one of the most anticipated elements of the sequel.

5. Megha’s Loyalty and Dilemma

Megha (Raashii Khanna), the RBI analyst, is caught between her professional duty and her personal connection to Sunny. Season 2 could explore whether she chooses justice or helps Sunny escape the law, a subplot that could change everything.

Are you excited for Shahid Kapoor's Farzi 2?

