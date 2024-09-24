Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's reunion while it rains in Mumbai reminds fans of the iconic scene from Aashiqui 2; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have worked together in a couple of movies. But whenever their fans see them together, they are reminded of the scintillating on-screen chemistry in the 2013 romantic musical drama film Aashiqui 2. Today, on September 24, when the stars reunited for an event in Mumbai, the rain Gods came unannounced, making their fans reminisce about the iconic scene from the Mohit Suri movie.

A while ago, a video of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur conversing during an event in Mumbai went viral. In the clip, the stars can be seen having a private conversation and exchanging laughs. Soon after, they gave each other a warm hug and resumed work. The stars also twinned in black outfits. While The Night Manager star looked dapper in a three-piece suit with a tie and a white shirt, the Stree 2 actress rocked a black organza saree with a printed sleeveless blouse.

Take a look:

Soon after the video spread like wildfire, their ardent admirers took to the comments section to underscore how their meeting in Mumbai rain reminded them of Aashiqui 2 and the scene in which they covered themselves with the hero’s jacket. A user penned, “The reunion of Shraddha and Aditya while it was raining.....it reminds me of Aashiqui 2,” while another wrote, “Did anyone just noticed or is it just me who noticed that not only are they both there together but also are Rain, Adi's Blazer and Shraddha in a Saree. So ifykyk.”

Advertisement

Some people also wished for them to come together, in a reel of real life. A user stated, “Hey bhagwan ji multiverse of madness kar dijiye aur in dono ki shadi karwa dijiye please,” while another added, “They are made for each other and meant to be each other’s forever hands down!!!” A third also wrote, “Manifesting to see them together in reel n real life too.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the massive success of her recent horror-comedy movie, Stree 2. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, is filming for Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. The Anurag Basu directorial will be released in cinemas on November 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest-Grossing Shraddha Kapoor Movies Worldwide: Stree 2, Saaho, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and others