Shraddha Kapoor was ‘sold’ the instant she was approached with Naagin’s script, reveals Nikhil Dwivedi; find out her reaction

Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, will be seen in her highly-anticipated film, Naagin. The actress will be playing the role of Icchadhari Naagin in the upcoming trilogy. Four years after her announcement to be a part of Naagin, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was ‘sold’ the instant she was approached with its script.

During his new interview with India Today, Nikhil Dwivedi recalled how he approached Shraddha Kapoor for the lead role in his production venture, Naagin.

"She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold," Dwivedi said.

The producer continued that the script of Naagin is complete and Shraddha is eagerly waiting to start the shoot of her film. He also shared that the Naagin team is yet to decide on the filming date and revealed that it is likely to go on floors in 2025. Nikhil stated that it took three years to complete the scripting process. Additionally, the script has been changed thrice before its final result.

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she is a part of Nikhil Dwivedi's project, Naagin. In her tweet, The actress expressed that she feels delighted to play Naagin on screen. Shraddha reminisced about "idolizing" late actress Sridevi's performances in Nagina and Nigahen. The Stree 2 actress added that she wanted to play a "similar role" rooted in Indian traditional folklore.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Nikhil Dwivedi had opened up about whether Shraddha Kapoor was the first choice for Naagin or not. "The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to," he told us back then.

In 2022, a report about the Naagin trilogy being put on hold grabbed headlines. However, in an interview with Times of India the same year, Nikhil Dwivedi quashed the report by clarifying that it was fake news.

Shraddha Kapoor is best known for Mohit Suri's 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Her other notable movies include Baaghi, Chhichhore, Haider, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, and others.

