Shraddha Kapoor’s way of complimenting co-star Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest PIC is quite ‘fruity’ literally; fans say, ‘Stree ka comment aa gaya…’

Tamannaah Bhatia recently set social media ablaze with stunning pictures of herself in a pink lehenga, leaving fans in awe. Her Stree 2 co-star, Shraddha Kapoor, couldn't hold back her excitement and dashed to the comments, playfully dubbing Tamannaah ‘pineapple’ while showering her with compliments about looking 'very good, very nice’. Shraddha's comment on Tamannaah's post is undeniably playful and fruity, capturing everyone's attention. Fans quickly chimed in with excitement, highlighting that Stree has commented. Their delightful exchange showcases the beautiful friendships among women in the industry—something we all love to see!

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to share some stunning, sizzling photos in a pink lehenga that captured everyone’s attention. The outfit featured a chic pink full-sleeve blouse with a simple yet elegant backless design, adorned with delicate doris. She paired the blouse with a matching lehenga and dupatta, creating a harmonious look that radiated elegance.

Check out her post here!

To elevate her style, the actress accessorized with a striking golden necklace and a collection of bracelets on both wrists, exuding major classy vibes. We can't help but drool over her mesmerizing Diwali look! Capturing the essence of her outfit, she captioned the post with the playful word “Phuljhadi.”

As soon as she shared her post, Shraddha Kapoor couldn't contain her excitement and rushed to the comments, calling her “Pineapple” and complimenting her with, “Looking very good, very nice.” Raashii Khanna chimed in with “Sundari,” while Munmun Dutta simply wrote, “Beautiful.” Rasha Thadani added several heart emojis to express her admiration.

Advertisement

Fans also flooded the comments, showering Tamannaah with praise. One fan cheekily remarked, “@shraddhakapoor Stri ka comment aa gaya! Baat khatam,” while another gushed, “So beautiful, pretty dear Tamanna.” Yet another fan expressed, “You’re looking so gorgeous, Tammu,” and someone else dubbed her a “Beauty queen.”

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha Kapoor discussed her relationship philosophy, particularly her kindness and generosity, which some might consider overly optimistic. She playfully suggested that her partner would be better equipped to provide an honest answer about her approach.

Acknowledging her Pisces traits, she expressed her appreciation for the fairytale elements of love, which she finds enchanting. For her, having her partner by her side makes everything feel complete.

Without directly naming her relationship, Shraddha shared how much she enjoys spending time with her partner, whether it's watching movies, dining out, or traveling together. She emphasized her preference for shared experiences, even in comfortable silence.

Advertisement

When the topic of marriage arose, especially in light of Gen-Z's critiques, Kapoor clarified her stance. She emphasized that it’s less about the institution of marriage and more about finding the right partner. She stated that if someone wishes to marry, that’s fantastic, but choosing not to is perfectly acceptable as well.

ALSO READ: Did Shraddha Kapoor confuse fan for Aditya Roy Kapur at Mumbai airport? WATCH till end to see her reaction