Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: From dates, venue to designer, 8 things to know about the grand event

Bollywood weddings have always been a topic of interest amongst netizens. After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's ceremony, everyone is now gearing up for another biggest wedding of the year. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have always managed to dish out major couple goals, are all set to tie the knot on February 6. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of their hit film, Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara as Vikram and Dimple wowed everyone with their magical chemistry. Despite remaining tight-lipped about their much-awaited wedding and romance, the details about their D-day have taken the Internet by storm. Reportedly, the love birds will get married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. From details about their pre-wedding festivities to grand palace and wedding outfits, here's everything you need to know about the soon-to-be wedded couple.

1. Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding Sidharth and Kiara enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Every time they step out in the city together, their pictures and videos go viral on social media. Speaking about their much-awaited wedding, the couple will be having an intimate wedding but with complete band-baja and elaborate ceremonies. They are expected to tie the knot on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Ahead of their big day, Sidharth and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi and haldi. Reports claim that the functions will take place on February 4 and 5.

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding outfits Recently, the love birds were seen exiting Manish Malhotra's house together. Their joint appearance at the ace designer's house added extra fuel to the wedding reports. The couple is rumoured to be wearing Manish's designed outfit. According to India Today, Kiara will be wearing a red lehenga while Sidharth will don an off-white sherwani with a red shafa. We can't really wait to see their wedding pictures already!

3. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue Sidharth and Kiara's big fat wedding is taking place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The palace is nothing less than a dream. The five-star hotel is situated amid a beautiful scenic location and lush greenery. The venue is all about luxury and has a vintage Rajasthani charm. The massive palace also has lavish rooms with amazing amenities and picturesque landscape views.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guest list Since it is a low-key wedding with close friends and family members, the couple has invited very few people from the industry. Earlier today, it was reported that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. The duo is expected to be a part of the wedding. Others like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ashvini Yardi have also been invited to the wedding. Reports also claim that Kiara's best friend Isha Ambani, who recently welcomed her twins, might grace the ceremony.

5. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's sangeet prep The IT couple of Bollywood is expected to set the stage on fire with their performances at the sangeet night. Reportedly, Kiara, during her New Year holiday with Sid in Dubai, was heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends. Both of them might perform on their song Raataan Lambiyan from their superhit film Shershaah as that's where it all started. Knowing Karan and his bond with the couple, he might also flaunt his cool moves at the ceremony.

6. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding menu According to Banglore Times, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding menu will be all things scrumptious. It will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta. 7. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's special plans for guests Ahead of the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara have planned special events for the guests who will arrive at Suryagarh Palace on February 4. Banglore Times reported that the guests will get a glimpse of the Rajasthani culture. The Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists have been invited to perform at their wedding. They have also arranged for a desert safari and fun activities for the guests. Reports also suggest that they have also included a spa voucher as a complimentary gift for guests arriving for the wedding. 8. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception Once they tie the knot on February 6, Kiara and Sidharth are expected to host two receptions. The first reception will reportedly take place in Delhi and the second one will be held in Mumbai for the film fraternity.

