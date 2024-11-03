Singham Again: Janhvi Kapoor roots for brother Arjun’s villainous character, Khushi finds his performance ‘killer’

This Diwali, Rohit Shetty dropped a bomb on cinema halls with his multi-starrer actioner Singham Again. The movie is currently being received well by the audience with positive reviews coming their way. Among the many people who like the villainous character of Arjun Kapoor are his sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. A while ago, the two sisters rooted for him in their own little way.

On November 1, Singham Again hit the big screens and since then, social media has been flooded with positive reviews of the impressive star cast. A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor reposted a video on her social media that had positive reviews of the movie and her brother Arjun Kapoor’s character Danger Lanka. Soon after, Khushi Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and dropped a clip showcasing Arjun’s dark character in the action-thriller. She penned ‘woooo’ with multiple fire emojis on it and called him ‘killer’.

Take a look:

A day ago, Arjun Kapoor also expressed his gratitude for the immense love coming his way for playing the antagonist in the movie. In his note, he thanked Rohit Shetty for choosing him for the character. In the caption, he expressed, “Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka!”

The Ki and Ka actor further penned, “I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, Singam Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It also marks Shetty’s debut as a writer and is the direct sequel to the 2014 movie Singham Returns and the fifth installment of Rohit’s cop universe franchise. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance in it.

