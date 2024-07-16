Sonakshi Sinha's hubby Zaheer Iqbal gives peek into their Philippines honeymoon; drops 'glowing' PIC of wifey ahead of date night

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered wedding in the presence of their close friends and family members. However, their reception party was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. From Salman Khan to Rekha, their reception was a star-studded affair. Both events took place on June 23

The couple is currently in the Philippines, and Zaheer shared a peek into their honeymoon period a while ago.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Philippines honeymoon diary

On July 16, taking to his Instagram Story, Zaheer Iqbal shared a picture of his wife Sonakshi Sinha. The actress looked stunning in a polka-dot dress and was smiling in the picture.

Giving a peek into their Philippines honeymoon, Iqbal wrote, "Date night #mygirl" and added a GIF saying Always Glowing while tagging Sonakshi.

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

In a new interview with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her marriage life with Zaheer Iqbal and said that she wished the wedding could happen sooner but added 'better late than never.'

She said that she felt extremely happy because of the marriage she had been waiting for a very long time. "It feels like being home, finally. I enjoy spending time with Zaheer and we are truly best friends. So, I love being at work, being my own person and running back home and going to him. I wish it had happen soon but better late than never," Sonakshi added.

On July 15, Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of nature. In the image, the actress can be seen enjoying the greenery in the lap of Mother Nature beside the pool.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Honeymoon round 2," and tagged the Philippines in the location. She further added, "Now just waiting @iamzahero to get here coz we had to take separate flights," followed by laughter, nerd-face, and laughter emoji.

Reacting to the post, the loving husband replied, "Deewana on his way baby," and also added Deewana Main Chala in the background.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was recently seen in Kakuda co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. It is currently streaming on ZEE5.

