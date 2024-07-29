Shah Rukh Khan to fly to USA after eye treatment in Mumbai didn't not go as planned? REPORT

On May 21, Shah Rukh Khan attended a Kolkata Knight Riders match in Ahmedabad and after it, he was hospitalized as he suffered a heat stroke but was discharged a day later. Now, a new report suggests that the actor will undergo medical treatment and he will fly to the USA by July 30.

Shah Rukh Khan to undergo eye treatment as per reports

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan is set to undergo medical treatment this time for his eyes. The superstar went to a hospital in Mumbai but the treatment did not go as planned. The source added, "Shah Rukh Khan had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned.”

The report further mentioned, “SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.” It is expected that the superstar will fly to the foreign country either today or tomorrow, that is, Tuesday, July 30.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his plans for next projects

Speaking to Star Sports in May, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is all set to go back to the film sets in 2024 as he opened up about his planned schedule.

King Khan decided to take a short break highlighting that he had three film releases last year following which he was working continuously.

He said, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon."

(I felt I could rest. I did three physically demanding films. I told the whole team I’ll come to their matches. Fortunately, I’ve my next shoot in July or August, we plan in June so it might start in June. It makes me happy to be here)

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in King co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

