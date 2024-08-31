Sridevi would get Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor’s names written on her mehendi; reveals Bollywood’s henna queen Veena Nagda

Sridevi was a diva, a fashion icon, and a star who, at some point, made some bold and fashionable choices in her movies. But she was also fond of her roots and celebrated every Indian festival with equal enthusiasm. One such special event was Karwa Chauth. During this festival, which celebrates the love of a married couple, the English Vinglish actress would mandatorily get mehendi on her hands and request the artist to pen the names of her family members, too.

Bollywood’s mehendi queen Veena Nagda was recently in an interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush wherein she recalled her experience of applying henna to Sridevi. While exclusively chatting with us, the artist mentioned that Sridevi would always get mehendi done for Karwa Chauth. “I will never forget her,” she said, adding that the late actress was keen on applying henna.

Recalling her days working with the Mom actress, Veena ji shared that the first time she decorated her hands was at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s house when they hosted everyone for the celebration. She further added that at that time, a four-year-old Janhvi Kapoor would sit next to her mother when she would get the designs done.

"She wanted her mehendi perfect, and she would get the names of Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney written on her palms," the mehendi artist said. She further revealed that even Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, knew her love for the art. Hence, one day, he insisted the artist wait for hours so his loving wife would return from the shoot and get her henna done.

In the same conversation, Veena Nagda also recalled meeting Ranveer Singh and predicted the gender of his first child with actress Deepika Padukone. She said in Hindi, "I met Ranveer Singh at Ram Charan's wedding, and we shared a hug, we met again during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and shared similar emotions. Singh jokingly said I also want a little Mehendi and hugged. I also congratulated him, saying, 'Beta Aane wala hai' (a son is coming)."

Ranveer and Deepika are soon to become parents to the firstborn. The couple is expecting their child reportedly by September 28.

