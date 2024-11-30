Sikandar ka Muqaddar: Vijay Varma joins girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and her co-star Avinash Tiwary for Netflix thriller’s watch party

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest film Sikandar ka Muqaddar has been released on Netflix. The thriller also stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The actress recently enjoyed a watch party with her close friends. Tamannaah’s boyfriend Vijay Varma also joined her and Avinash during the fun weekend night.

Today, November 30, 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from the Sikandar ka Muqaddar watch party with her loved ones. The actress, dressed in a white top, matching shirt, and jeans, posed with her co-star Avinash Tiwary and filmmaker Mitakshara Kumar for a happy picture. The second picture showed her enjoying some golgappe with Baby John star Wamiqa Gabbi.

There was a video that showed the setup for the watch party. Tamannaah sat on a mattress kept on the floor while some of her friends settled in recliner chairs. A photograph showed her hugging Pragya Kapoor. There were more snapshots of Tamannaah with her friends. Avinash and her were also seen on a video call with Sikandar ka Muqaddar director Neeraj Pandey.

Vijay Varma joined them for group pictures and was seen with his arm around Tamannaah in one of them. He was wearing a black t-shirt, ice blue jeans, and a black leather jacket.

Avinash Tiwary also did a hilarious version of Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral Gaja Gamini walk from Heeramandi. He was seen dancing with Tamannaah and having a lot of fun.

The caption of the post read, “Watch Party with the cutiessssss. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar @netflix_in.”

The comments section of the post was filled with love from netizens. They also appreciated the movie and its twists. Many left red hearts and fire emojis.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a heist thriller, and its story, script, and direction are by Neeraj Pandey. The film is produced by Shital Bhatia. It is a Friday Storytellers Production. Alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary, the cast includes Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, Ridhima Pandit, and more in pivotal roles. The movie can be watched on Netflix.

